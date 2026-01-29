His Fiancée Wanted An Expensive Wedding And For Him To Cover All Costs, So He Decided To Break Off The Engagement

Financial incompatibility is one major reason why relationships don’t work.

This man was stunned at his fiancée’s finances and her demands for an expensive wedding. She also demanded that he stop helping out his family, so he immediately broke it off with her.

Was he too harsh? Read the full story and weigh in.

AITAH for canceling my wedding over the cost of it and other financial expectations My fiancée (27F) and I (35M) have been together for 3.5 years and engaged for six months. I’m a simple guy and live very frugally. I own a modest house that’s entirely paid off and do really well at my sales job. My fiancée and I recently started discussing wedding plans and financial expectations going forward. That’s when I realized we have totally different goals and views on things. Our first issue was what she wanted to spend on the wedding. The first time we met to discuss things with a planner, I was blindsided. I thought this was just a first meeting, when it seemed that my fiancée already had the entire thing planned in her mind and simply needed to go over costs. All in all, the whole thing would cost about $35k, and I personally think it’s ridiculous to spend that amount on a wedding—especially when my fiancée makes barely more than that in a year.

This man was shocked at his fiancée’s lack of savings.

After that meeting, we met later in the week to go over our finances because I thought that was important. I was shocked to learn that she does not have any savings at all, despite living with her parents and having no bills besides her phone and streaming services. She has a lot of credit card debt that she is making minimum payments on. When we went over my side of things, she pointed out that it wouldn’t change anything for me if I took $35k out of my savings to pay for the wedding. I explained that my liquid savings are for emergencies. I have them so that I can quit my job at any point and still maintain my lifestyle for at least six months without changing anything. The biggest issue came when she found out that I have been covering my brother’s mortgage for a year and a half and plan on doing so for another six months. I explained why I was doing it: my brother paid for most of my college, and he recently went into a ton of debt because his daughter needed serious surgery that left them deeply in debt. Covering his mortgage ($1,700 a month) for two years was my birthday gift to him two years ago, while they got back on their feet.

Her financial demands pushed him to break off the engagement.

She demanded that I stop helping my brother. And at that point, I told her that, between the high wedding cost and her asking me not to help my brother, she and I were not compatible. My mother and sister have been telling me I’m not doing the right thing and that I need to find a middle ground with her. I feel like a jerk, but I also feel like financial compatibility is extremely important, and I don’t think she and I value the same things when it comes to money and family. AITAH for calling off the wedding and breaking up?

Better to end it now than later down the line.

Other people in the comments section are piping up.

This one supports his decision.

Another user chimes in.

And here’s a valid perspective.

Wise words from this reader.

And this person has some advice.

When she wants total control of your finances, run!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.