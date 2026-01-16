His Girlfriend Asked Him To Do Something Illegal For Her Family, But He Refused And Now They’re Not Together

You never know what kind of family you might be marrying into, so it’s best to really get to know them before you officially get married.

Thankfully, this man dodged a bullet when his girlfriend asked him to do something illegal for her family.

He didn’t and although they might not be together anymore, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

Let’s find out!

AITA: My potential mother in law got arrested and I could’ve prevented it but I didn’t. This happened a couple months ago with my now ex and her family. There are many different things that I could post to this subreddit about this relationship but I will try to contain myself to this incident. I (25M) was at home in the wee hrs of the morning. I think it was like 1 or 2 am. I had worked nights so I was still up watching a movie as i was going to bed. I got a call from my then gf saying that her, her mom, brother and sister had been pulled over by the cops.

Oh no!

I come to find out it had something to do with their tag being expired. Which btw they foolishly had been driving around with the last couple days and they knew it. In doing so they found out that the mom had a warrant for like skipping traffic court or something like that, I don’t quite remember. Thus the penalty was they were going to impound the car and arrest the mom, i think the jail sentence was like 7 days. So, they called me to see if I would come down (it was abt a 20 min drive). Their plan was for me to jump in their car and drive it off so no one would get arrested and no car would be impounded. Now there is one thing that needs to be known about me. I have pretty serious anxiety and it had been getting pretty bad as of late. I did not like to drive alone or anywhere that was any further than my neighborhood.

That makes this difficult.

They knew that ofc and even offered to get me an uber to them and then they said all I had to do was slightly drive away and the mom would get back behind the wheel to drive home. Besides the fact that all of this was highly illegal, I was not comfortable with any of it. I hated to see them go thru this, but like I said it was already very late and my anxiety was already starting to kick in. In addition, all of this could have been solved by any one of the children driving the car, but for reasons unknown to me none of them had drivers licenses even tho they were all eligible.

I wonder why…

I still felt really bad and wanted to help so I ended up paying the fee for the car to prevent it from being impounded and the tow truck driver was able to take all of them home along with the car. However, the mother still got arrested and thrown in jail for a couple days. So, AITA for not going and helping them? Or was it better that they learned this valuable lesson?

Let’s get into the comments.

This person gave a huge warning.

Another commenter said there’s nothing that could have been done anyway.

Several people said he’s lucky he got out of that family.

Everyone agreed here.

My best advice… Avoid people who get you involved in their family drama!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.