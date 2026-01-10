His Girlfriend’s Rude Roommate Blocked Him Online, So When She Suddenly Wanted A Favor, He Said No

It’s tough to stay polite when someone keeps switching between fake friendliness and outright hostility.

Things really escalated when one young man’s girlfriend’s roommate started treating him like the enemy.

So when the roommate turned around and demanded a favor after cussing him out, he finally decided he wasn’t putting up with the disrespect anymore.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to give my girlfriends roommate a ride? Okay, so there’s a lot that goes into this story, but basically it’s been very weird between me (20m) and my girlfriend’s roommate (20f) since I’ve known her, where sometimes she’s nice and sometimes she’s extremely rude toward me.

Things have really come to a head recently, though.

But over the past week is when I had enough. She was trying to convince my girlfriend to let her brother stay in their dorm for a week. When my girlfriend wouldn’t agree to it, her roommate contacted me about it.

Obviously, he takes his girlfriend’s side, and that’s when this roommate really loses it.

Basically, I sided with my girlfriend and said it’s probably not a good idea, but it’s also not my choice. After that, she cussed me out and blocked me on everything.

The roommate then had the audacity to ask another favor.

I’m going to see my girlfriend on Saturday, and my girlfriend said her roommate wanted me to give her a ride to the grocery store when I go up. I told my girlfriend I wouldn’t do that because of what her roommate did and said to me. AITAH?

It’s hard to feel sorry for someone who actively mistreats you.

