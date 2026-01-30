His Mother-In-Law’s Will Was Clear That Only One Grandchild Would Inherit Her Money, But This Husband Wants It To Be Split Equally Between His Two Daughters

People might not like what they see in wills from family members, but, at the end of the day, wills are legally binding documents and they can’t be changed unless official steps are followed.

But that doesn’t mean some people don’t try from time to time…

In this story, a parent wants her two daughters to split the inheritance from their grandmother evenly, but things are working out as expected.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for expecting my daughters to share their grandma’s inheritance 50/50 regardless of the will? “I have two daughters that were my late mother-in-law’s only grandchildren, Elise (22f) and Rea (21f).

Grandma definitely had a favorite…

She always favored Elise because Elise wanted to follow in her footsteps and be just like her. She spent so much more time with Elise, teaching her her profession and using her connections to get her set up in her field. When she went into care, she had to disperse her assets to pay for it. She took yet another opportunity to favor Elise by making sure she alone got her tools and a small amount of land that she used to set up greenhouses. She passed a little over a year ago, and we got a letter in the mail about a trust that she had set up about a decade ago. There isn’t much, about $30,000. The trust states that it’s supposed to be shared equally between her grandchildren and can only be fully dispersed when the youngest is 21. The only two grandchildren are my daughters, Elise and Rea, and Rea just turned 21.

Grandma was pretty clear about what she wanted.

We asked about it, and got the answer that unfortunately, only Elise is eligible to withdraw any money from this trust. She set up a clause that anyone who had a child before the minimum age to inherit is automatically disqualified. In short, if one of the grandchildren has a baby before age 21, they get $0 and their portion goes to the other heirs. Rea has a two year old son, and Elise doesn’t have kids, so according to the terms, Elise gets 100%. I’m mad. My wife wants to just let it go and ignore that it ever existed, just like the land. I don’t. My mother-in-law never treated Rea like a real grandchild. She never spent real time with her or gave her the same opportunities. At the time she set this up, Elise had had to undergo a hysterectomy. She set this up so that only Rea could “fail” and she’d have an excuse to get a dig in one last time. I swallowed the land thing because it was affected Elise’s career and there were already things to maintain that only Elise cared to, but this is too much. I think Elise is obligated to do the right thing and split this with her sister. Elise thinks we shouldn’t fight the will and my wife is trying to “stay neutral”.”

No good solutions to this problem!

