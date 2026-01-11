His Mother’s Partner Suffers From Serious Medical Conditions, But He Keeps Refusing To Go To The Hospital Or Accept Care

Medical emergencies should never be ignored.

This woman‘s mother currently has an older partner who has been suffering from various medical conditions.

The man, however, refuses to go to the hospital.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for calling an ambulance for an old man who refuses to go to the ER My (21F) mother (56F) has been dating a man (70sM) for a while. She has been dating him since I was in high school probably. He has lived with us for a while now. He moved with us to our newer home, where I live in a sort of apartment in the upstairs portion of their house.

This woman’s mom was traumatized after her father passed away from a serious injury.

The man, we will just call him Jean, has been having serious health problems for a little while now. It is stuff like his leg not working or him constantly falling. It is scary for my mother, whose father died back in 2020 after falling and hitting his head. He had refused to go to a hospital. By the time he got treatment, it was too late and he passed away. She is traumatized from this.

Jean refused to get treated in the hospital.

Jean is also refusing to go to a hospital. He says things to her like, “I’d rather die here than in a hospital.” And complains that it is emasculating to go and get care. Last night, she took him to the ER because he couldn’t move his left leg. He was extremely lethargic and had problems seeing.

She insists that he gets professional care, but they won’t budge.

But he absolutely changed his mind in the waiting room. He demanded she take him home. So, she did. I keep telling her she needs to get him care whether he wants it or not. She is afraid to upset him.

So now, she’s thinking about just calling an ambulance.

I have thought about it and I’m considering calling an ambulance. I am thinking of having them take him to make sure he is not about to die in front of my mother. I would do it not for his sake, but for my mother’s. She is fragile and I genuinely don’t know what would happen if he died like this.

But she’s wondering if this is, in fact, the right thing to do.

Would I be the jerk for calling an ambulance against his wishes? Money is not an issue as he is relatively wealthy and retired. This is something I have considered because I tend to prefer driving to the hospital to avoid the ambulance fees.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

He can still refuse care, says this one.

Here’s a similar opinion.

Finally, this one thinks Jean has MS.

When it comes to disability, delaying is not an option.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.