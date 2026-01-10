His Obnoxious Boss Threatened To Fire Him Over A Missed Shift And Demanded Him To Show Up, So This Young Man Did But Left Immediately

Some managers resort to intimidation, thinking it’s a good leadership style.

This man was a student working in a cinema.

When he had to finish a major coursework, he told his manager he couldn’t attend his weekend shift.

But his boss demanded that he show up or else he would get fired.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

“Come in, or find another job” Far too long ago, I (M) worked a student job at a cinema. I was under the most obnoxious location manager (M) I had ever met. We’ll call him Bob. I worked front of house and got along well with people.

This young man and his coworkers often get bad shifts or no shift at all.

The schedule went up each week, two weeks in advance. And quite often, you might find yourself on unfavorable shifts, or sometimes no shifts at all. We all negotiated amongst ourselves for shift swaps and just updated management. All went well. Except when I had a coursework deadline.

When he got a schedule for the day of his coursework, he informed his direct manager about it.

I made it clear weeks in advance that I needed the weekend off to finish. I was planning ahead and being very aware of the work I had left. The relevant schedule goes up and, lo and behold, I’m booked for the Saturday shift. I tried to shift swap, but nobody was biting. So I went up to my direct manager (F) and Bob, told them the situation, and she said she would handle it. Then, I had no shifts until the problematic day.

He got a call from Bob, asking why he wasn’t at work.

Cue two weeks later, and I’m under pressure to get coursework done. Bob phones. He’s never called me before, so I instantly know what this is about. Bob: “Why you (sic) not in today?” Me: “I told [manager] weeks ago I wasn’t available. I’m working on a deadline.” Bob: “You’re on shift. Come in, or find another job.”

He showed up and walked away!

Well, screw him! Better do what he says. I need the money. So I got ready and headed to the cinema. I walked in there, went right up to him on the floor, and said: “You told me to come in. I came in. Now, I’m leaving.”

Eventually, he moved to a better-paying job.

He couldn’t say a word. I just turned and left. Kept the job for another six months too. Until I found something more convenient with better pay.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another remark from a high school teacher.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s a valid point, too.

Sometimes, showing up just to walk out is the best way to prove a point.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.