His Wife Tolerates Her Family Belittling Him Every Day, So Fed-Up Husband Wants Things To Change Or He Will Divorce Her

It’s normal to maintain ties with your parents after getting married.

AITAH for wanting a divorce after my wife kept prioritising her family over us? I (28M) have been married to my wife (28F) for 3 years after being together for 8 years. We met in college, and she’s the nicest girl I’ve ever met, but her one flaw is that she loves her family way too much. We live in her hometown, and her parents are over at our house basically every single day. Her dad criticises every single thing I do. I’ve never been a hands-on guy with the house and car stuff, so he always belittles me “as a joke,” and he doesn’t respect me. Her brothers are the same. Her mom is the only one in her family whom I can stand but not for long. They always have something to say about pretty much everything we do in our lives. It’s very annoying.

It feels like I’m married to a kid and not a fully grown adult. I’ve talked to her hundreds of times about this and nothing has changed. We still don’t have kids. And I imagine if we do, their involvement would be a hundred times worse, and I do not want that at all. Would I be a jerk if I just give her an ultimatum? I can’t keep on living like that my whole life until her parents pass away, and I honestly don’t want to. I’m not asking her to completely cut them off, they’re her family, but just set some hard boundaries.

