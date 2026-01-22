HOA Chairman’s Wife Tried To Claim Every Parking Spot As Hers, So A Beaten-Up Car Delivered A Perfectly Measured Payback

There’s nothing worse than someone who believes the rules don’t apply to them.

One resident found themselves dealing with a narcissistic neighbor who used buckets and her HOA connections to claim parking spots that didn’t belong to her.

But when her entitlement met a perfectly placed beat-up car, the tides suddenly turned.

Keep reading for the full story!

I’ll park where I choose I live in a block of flats (apartments). We have two parking lots for the residents. The big parking lot holds nearly all the cars.

Renters are free to choose whatever spot is available.

The parking lot where I park only has five bays, and it is close to the back entrance. My flat is almost next to that door. All the bays are unreserved, and it is first come, first serve.

But some people seem to think they’re above the rules.

We have a “lady” who also uses this parking lot, and when she goes out, she puts a bucket in the bay so that nobody else takes her parking spot. She also regularly uses a different parking spot for her big people carrier.

But it’s her lack of consideration that really ticks off this renter.

I generally don’t care, but when she parks in such a way that I struggle to get out, then I get upset. I have tried talking to her to ask that she make sure I can get out.

That’s when she tries to flaunt her connections.

She told me, in no uncertain terms, that she is married to the chairman of the HOA and she will park where she wants. If I have a problem, I should take it up with the chairman of the HOA. Now for the petty revenge.

Turns out, this renter had connections of their own.

My youngest daughter has a really beat-up car (more like a bumper car). The bucket lady moved parking spots again yesterday and reversed into her “new” space. My daughter followed suit and also reverse parked, but made sure she left about three inches between her car and the driver’s side door, while still being in her own parking bay.

The neighbor’s own parking job only added to the revenge.

To add insult to injury, when the woman parked her monstrosity, she left about six inches between the cars. I would love to be there when she has to go out.

Sounds like this rude neighbor got exactly what she deserved!

This commenter would have taken things much further.

There’s nothing worse than not being able to get into your own car.

Why not just join the HOA instead?

Reserving a parking space with a bucket doesn’t protect you from basic physics.

In the end, no HOA connection could save her from the consequences of bad parking.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.