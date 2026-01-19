HOA President Demanded Her To Turn On The Building’s Heat Early, So A Condo Manager Revealed To All Tenants That She Had No Choice

Good leadership means making decisions that work for everyone, not just one person.

This woman was ordered by the HOA president to turn on the heat early, even if it made other residents miserable.

When tenants became furious at the sudden change, the president tried to shift the blame.

But she had receipts and wasn’t afraid to put them on display at the annual meeting.

HOA President wanted heat! I manage a NYC condo with central A/C that, once switched to winter mode, can’t go back to cooling until spring. NYC law requires heat starting October 1st. October swings from chilly to unseasonably warm. So we usually wait for a real cold stretch before turning it on. Tenants were fine with this for years. One chilly day was better than being unbearably hot for ten.

Last year, the board president lost it over a slightly chilly day toward the middle of October. She sent an email demanding we turn on the heating system immediately. She also said that going forward, the heat must always be on by October 1st. She didn’t care if other units would be uncomfortably warm. She said she was the board president and she should be comfortable in her unit.

This year, we followed her orders. On October 1st, the heat was on. At the annual meeting, tenants were furious. They wanted to know why a system that had worked for years was suddenly “broken.” The president started chewing me out, forgetting her email the previous year.

Not wanting to deal with her nonsense, I got the green light from my boss to pull up her own email on the projector. Her exact words and her exact demands were displayed. She went pale and, for the first time ever, had nothing to say. She lost her position in the election. Her replacement was very happy we called her out, and we renewed our contract for five more years.

Even HOA presidents can win stupid prizes when they play stupid games.

