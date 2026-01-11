HOA’s Landscaping Employees Ask A Homeowner If They Can Use The Hose, So The Homeowner Goes Above And Beyond

Imagine living in a neighborhood where the HOA pays gardeners to make the exterior look nice. If it were a really hot day and the gardeners asked if they could use your hose to fill their water bottles, would you let them, refuse, or do something even kinder?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they decide to be kind, unlike another homeowner in the same neighborhood.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sharing is caring Currently there are people outside doing yard work in 90° heat, my HOA pays for it and it’s almost always a new group of men who do it. Today, most of them are wearing the company sweatshirts or T-shirts. I happened to walk out to my car to grab something and a few are sitting around my stairs in the little shade we have on my street. They apologize and go to stand. I tell them they’re totally okay.

He was happy to give them water.

As I’m coming back, one man quietly asks if he can use my hose to refill his water bottle. I of course tell them to just wait a moment and bring out some of my glasses and my pitcher of cold filtered water. One younger kid starts to tear up, he had asked someone down the street if he could use their hose and the owner of the house yelled at them… telling them to just do their job and get out of their yard… not only is the UV index currently very high, but my area is also under an air quality warning and it feel 10° hotter than it really is.

It wasn’t hard to help.

It’s just water. It took me 3 mins ( if that ) and they all were very grateful, brought my cups back up to my door, and continued their work.

Some people can be so rude and inconsiderate for no reason. It doesn’t cost a lot or take a lot of time to be kind.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person offered soda to a deliveryman.

Here’s the Australian perspective.

Another person brought workers water.

Staying hydrated is important.

Water is not too much to ask.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.