Homeowner Is Frustrated With Loud Neighbors Who Throw Loud Parties And Make Fun Of Her Pet, But The HOA Isn’t Helping Resolve The Problem

A lot of people who choose to live in an HOA do so because of the rules, and there are often a lot of rules. While the rules can be frustrating for many, they can sometimes be helpful, like by preventing your neighbors from painting their house an obnoxious color or observing quiet hours.

In this story, one homeowner who lives in an HOA is pretty frustrated with one family in their neighborhood. They throw really loud parties and make fun of her pet pig. The problem is that the HOA doesn’t seem to be helpful.

Neighbors party on weeknights until 12am-3am I live in a Master Planned HOA community, we have a noise ordinance set in place that outside noise is supposed to stop at 10pm. Everyone else on my street respects this for the most part (the people behind me sometimes go a little late but they’re 23-27 young parents, of 2 toddlers, who are other wise extremely respectful so their 30-45 minutes going over doesn’t bother me, or anyone else)

The family in question though, has MASSIVE parties, we are talking just THEIR guest’s cars take up both sides of the ENTIRE street, plus both sides of the side street between my half of the street and theirs. Anytime you go outside there’s no less than 5-10 people on the front patio, and sounds like another 10-15 people in the backyard, and at least another 10 inside the house (you can hear them if they leave the front door open)

Every weekend during the summer, always 30-40 something people at their house. The older teens will hang out around the cars, they’re loud, they’re rude, they’re disrespectful, and they throw their trash everywhere.

One example of them being disrespectful and rude was when I was walking home with my mini pig (yes a hoof having, wet nose, oinking farm animal). She was leashed and following behind me eating her snacks that I drop for her (I drop popcorn behind me to encourage her to follow along). Now, I understand different cultures have different beliefs around animals and what not, but these 15-19 year old kids threw bottles at her when they saw her “because she startled them” (also I should add that the HOA knows about my pig, she’s registered with the city, and my property is in ordinance with the city guidelines for having a pet pig, I’d have 2 if my yard were 50sqft bigger 😅😭). I scolded them firmly, but never raising my voice at them, about how that was a very cruel thing for them to do. Well one of the adults heard me and came running over, further startled my already scared pig, and proceeds to berate me for “screaming at frightened children”.

During the summer we only have to deal with their crazy parties during the weekend, however the SECOND football season starts, every night there’s a football game on, there’s a party. It’s driving me absolutely INSANE. I work from home, so for me personally they aren’t messing up any kind of a sleep schedule or anything like that. My 12 year old however, he obviously has a sleep schedule, where he has to be up at 630 in the morning for school. When the neighbors are partying until 3am, 3 houses down, and it sounds like they’re in our backyard, it’s severely effecting him.

I’ve sent in video proof of the noise, with time stamps to the HOA, I know several of my neighbors have as well. I’ve even contacted the security people we have. Personally I have sent no less than 30 complaints and nothing has changed. Last Sunday things escalated even further.

I was again walking my pig (we live in the desert, it’s too hot during the day to walk her. She will literally split a hoof and then not be able to walk for days because of the pain, and an immobile pig is an unhealthy pig). The adults started whooping and hollaring, making all kinds of unnerving animalistic type squeals; which freaked my pig out. I had to risk her feet, to walk her around the long way to our house, just to avoid that house (thankfully it was cool enough her feet were okay).

I get that we both own our homes, and sometimes this is part of home ownership. This feels so excessive and completely unnecessary. I don’t know what to do anymore. I didn’t take her for her walk last night, because, you know, Monday Night Football. She was so sad she didn’t get to go for her walk, she just sat at the gate and whined (honked like a goose) to go.

I take her for a walk every single night. We don’t cause a problem. She is no different than anyone else walking their dog on a leash (well I pick up after her, while a lot of dog owners don’t), and now I feel like this house full of bullies is dictating what I do with my life and pets because of their rude behavior. The HOA has been wonderful for all other complaints, approvals, or anything else we have needed from them, so I don’t understand why this issue is being completely disregarded.

Why is this homeowner just settling for dealing with the HOA? I’d call the non-emergency police line to report disturbing the peace every time there’s a super loud party. I once lived in a house where our next door neighbors would hold crazy loud parties, and the only way to get them to quiet down was to have a police officer come out.

