Homeowner Let A Neighbor Use His Garden Hose During Construction, But Then A Rude Crew Started Blocking His Driveway And Dumping Trash On His Property

Sometimes you’re happy to help a neighbor out, and other times, it’s quite the opposite.

So, what would you do if a construction project next door started out friendly, but then slowly turned disrespectful once a new crew took over?

Would you bide your time until it’s finished? Or would you push back when things start to get out of control?

In the following story, one homeowner opts for the latter and ends up getting a whole crew fired.

Here’s how it all played out.

A “Hold my Beer” Moment One day, I get a knock on my door. A nice man explains that he is building a home on the lot next to us and would like to know if we would let him use our garden hose. I don’t see an issue and agree. For weeks, the hose is used as they dig down, put up supports, and lay in the pipes for radiant heat. I had never seen how it was done, and he was happy to show and explain. What a nice guy! They worked 8 am to 5 pm and were no bother at all. Unfortunately, I never caught his last name or phone number.

He waited for the perfect moment to return their trash.

Once the house pad hardened, the carpenters arrived: a 25-year-old foreman with an attitude and four guys younger than him. They blocked my driveway. Parked in my lot. Blared music, which was lousy music. They showed up at lunchtime, worked, and hammered until after 9 pm. Every night I came home, and their fast-food lunch trash was in my yard. Three times I walked over with a handful of the crap, showed it, and told them to clean up. All I got was attitude. I began to collect the trash. The day they painted the house at 10 pm, I walked over with a staple gun and stapled every piece of trash we’d collected to the side of the house. It was wood. It was beautiful! A work of modern art. I so wish I had taken a picture!!

Then, the police showed up.

The next morning, Mr. Attitude is stomping in my direction. He points and yells. Screams and yells. I laughed. He stomps away. Fifteen minutes later, a police car arrives (something I had definitely not expected!). The officer talks to them and then talks to me. About 20 minutes later, Mr. Nice shows up, talks to the cops, and the carpenters disappear. I got an apology from Mr. Nice. The next morning at 8 am a crew of older guys arrive and finish the home.

