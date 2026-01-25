Homeowner Watched His Neighbor Break Snow Removal Rules, So He Fired Up His Snowblower And Put Every Inch Of Snow Back Where It Belonged

Some people cut corners because they assume no one will actually call them out for it.

What would you do if a neighbor ignored local snow removal laws and dumped every inch of their driveway’s snow back onto the road, knowing the plows were already done for the day?

Would you stay out of it because it’s not your business? Or would you undo their work because it can cause flooding issues?

In the following story, one homeowner finds himself in this situation and decides to take action.

Here’s what he did.

Neighbor blew all his snow onto the road In my city, there are local laws that prohibit homeowners from clearing their snow onto the roads and sidewalks. The general rule is to put the snow from your driveway on your lawn, not on the street. The snow plows had already gone by earlier in the day, meaning that was it for municipal snow clearing until it snowed again. On my street, if the snow isn’t cleared, it causes flooding issues as it blocks drainage to the sewer basin.

When he did it again, that was it.

Im in Ontario, and we can get quite a bit of snow. I’ve witnessed this particular person being lazy and blowing snow onto the road before. It made me mad before, but it was a small amount. I hoped it was a one-time thing. Last night, we received a decent amount of snow—about 10cm. When I came home from Christmas Eve dinner, I saw that the same neighbor had put all his snow onto the road. I parked my vehicle, opened my garage, and fired up my snowblower. I then proceeded to blow all the snow back onto his driveway. I hope he wakes up tomorrow and wonders why all his lazy, half-***** snow blowing is now back in his driveway.

Nice! That’s one to show that guy!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit would’ve done in this situation.

This person’s neighbor causes problems with leaves.

Here’s what this person would’ve done.

People don’t think.

According to this comment, they’ve had two neighbors do this.

The guy should know better, so he deserves to have this happen every time.

