Homeowner’s Property Has A Big Sledding Hill, But Someone Got Hurt. So They Told The Local Kids It Was Off Limits For Fear Of A Lawsuit.

AITA for banning kids from sledding on the hill on my property, even though I allowed them to do it for years? “I have a really nice hill for sledding on my property. I live in a hilly area, but there are lots of trees in the way of sledding on most peoples’ properties. When I bought the property originally, the guy told me that the kids liked to sled there in the winter. I really didn’t have a problem with it, I like kids. So for the past few years, I’ve been letting the neighborhood kids sled on the hill. I’ve even taken efforts to clear off weeds, trees, and rocks that surface there during the rest of the year.

The last year was a little different. First of all, I think that the “sledding hill” thing spread outside of the neighborhood, so there were a lot more kids than I was used to. Second, one of the kids crashed his sled and broke his wrist. Thankfully, I knew the kid and his Mom and she didn’t blame me for it, but I realized it might be more liability than I was willing to take on.

With that in mind, I posted on the town’s Facebook group that I couldn’t let the kids use the hill anymore. Not much of a response. The first snow, things were fine. Second snow, I noticed that there were some kids sledding. I went and told them off, maybe not as politely as I should have. Just, “get off, I told you guys you couldn’t be here.” I went to Home Depot and bought some of that orange fencing, which I put up to try and at least send the message that it was blocked off.

Someone posted on the Facebook group, “Anyone know why they closed down the sledding hill?” Others expressed confusion. One person said: “The ‘owner’ of the hill doesn’t want kids there anymore.” A few angry faced reactions. I commented basically saying what I wrote here. People responded to me saying I shouldn’t really be ruining the kids’ fun, I could have all the parents agree that I’m not liable for injuries and sign a waiver. One woman seemed offended at the idea that the neighborhood was “litigious.” I know how some people feel—my property, my decision, and in some ways I feel that too. Same time, I wonder if I should be making some sort of compromise. I’m aware that the kids have been using it for years, used it before I was even here, and I am really disappointing them by just banning them from the hill. AITA?”

