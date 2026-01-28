Homeowners Were Constantly Policed By A Self-Appointed HOA Representative, So A Professional Land Survey Put Her Back In Her Place

There’s nothing like a terrible neighbor to turn a quiet street into a war zone.

After a controlling neighbor turned everyday life into a series of complaints, one family let a professional land survey deliver a much-needed reality check.

Keep reading for the full story!

Oops, forgot to tell my neighbor about our new fence… We moved to a new city three years ago, and we specifically told our realtor we would not buy a property that was subject to an HOA. She came through. No HOA.

Control came from someplace very different in this neighborhood.

Apparently, someone forgot to tell our neighbor. Either that, or our realtor didn’t notice our house is in a two-member HOA controlled by our neighbor.

This neighbor appeared to get annoyed by just about anything these homeowners did.

She called the city because we got a dog. She called the city because we were in our backyard at night. She called me because I gave her kid s’mores. She lost it on my kid and then called my daughter a liar when she said, “I don’t need this, I have math homework.”

She even seemed to invent new problems where there were none.

She also told us the property line is about three feet closer to our house than it actually is. I’m sorry, what?

So finally, the homeowner started clawing back some control.

We had a boundary survey done before getting a privacy fence. I forgot to tell her, and the contractors are out there now loudly installing the posts. Oh, and I think their sprinklers are in our yard. Bummer.

This sounds like an absolute nightmare neighbor.

After years of complaints, the only thing that moved was the property line — back where it belonged.

Oh, how the tables turned.

