House Buyer Was 48 Hours From Moving In When He Got A Call From His Realtor, And The News Was Hard To Believe

Tying to inflate your commission? How about ‘no’? About 22 years ago I was buying an old farmhouse and land that had been on the market for two years. I liked what I saw, knew there was going to be a ton of work to make it habitable, but I was willing to put the time and money into it. I contacted their agent, and everything was going swimmingly.

48 hours from exchanging contracts and what do you know? A new buyer has offered £30k over my offer. But the sellers like me, so if I can go £5k above that the agent is sure I will be able to get the house. Now my parents were many things, but they did not bring me up to be a fool. I was well aware that I was being played, and that he was trying to inflate his commission.

I simply told the estate agent to advise the sellers to take the increased bid and to make it easier, I was withdrawing my offer immediately. I was willing to take the financial loss of all the surveys, etc., because I don’t like being screwed over by anyone. I wish I was a fly on the wall to see how that conversation went…

By chance, I saw the sellers in town about three months later and they said that they hoped that I was recovering from my illness that had forced me to withdraw from the sale. Yes, that was genuinely the story the Estate Agent had come up with. Now, I could have nodded and smiled, but I decided to tell them the truth instead. I explained that their estate agent had tried to squeeze me for an additional £35k, and that because of his actions, the property was still for sale.

Long story short, we had a chat and they were still willing to sell to me – and since I had all the paperwork, surveys, etc. ready to go, they could pull the property from the market and we could just get solicitors to do their bit and conduct it as a private sale. So that’s what we did. I got my house, the sellers got a fair price, and the agent didn’t get a penny. Was it petty? Yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely.

