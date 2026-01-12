Housekeeping Supervisor Leaves Note For An Employee About Plastic Wrap, And He Wants To Respond In An Irritating Way

Imagine doing your job the same way for years, and nobody has a problem with it.

But then there’s a new hire supervisor who you don’t report to but who decides to tell you that you need to change something you’ve been doing for years.

Would you comply, or would you refuse to change anything?

In this story, one person who works in housekeeping at a hotel is in this exact situation, and he is pretty annoyed. He’s not exactly sure how to handle it.

Let’s read the whole story.

I’ve Been In Work For Two Minutes And I’m Already Being Nagged By Our New Housekeeping Supervisor Our linen comes in plastic wrap which is easily removable. I either tie a bin bag to our linen cupboard shelves and deposit it in there or put it in the bin in the first floor linen room. I have been doing this since the beginning of June when I started the job. Since then we’ve been through three managers. Our full time manager injured himself in late August and has been off on sick pay since then. Our last temporary manager stayed until the middle of October. Our latest manager has been with us since the beginning of November. My method of removing the excess plastic wrap has been fine with each of them.

But someone else has a problem with it.

That changed when a new housekeeping supervisor came along. They’ve been here for a few weeks and I’ve had no mention of plastic wrap until yesterday night when she left me a rather passive agressive note telling me to take it out to the bin shed and not leave it in the bins. I’d have done this last night had I been able to read the note. I returned to work this evening to find another note written for someone (me) like the writer thought I had trouble deciphering basic English.

But that wasn’t the problem with the note.

Not the case. I just couldn’t make out her writing since it was all squashed up last night. At current I’m trying to figure out a response that’s both polite and equally as irritating because I am petty like that and very annoyed that I’m currently being told what to do by someone who should be supervising the jobs of the twelve housekeepers we have so they do their job properly.

It would be annoying to be told what to do by a new hire. Does Reddit have any suggestions of how to respond?

This is pretty simple.

Here’s a suggestion of what OP could say.

Here’s a completely different way of responding.

This person has a question.

Here’s one more suggestion on how to respond.

If the manager doesn’t care, the supervisor shouldn’t either.

