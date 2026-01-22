Husband Felt Sidelined As His Wife’s Babysitting Took Over Every Weekend, So He Questioned Her Priorities

Family support is meant to be a safety net, not a permanent solution.

So one husband began to question the balance when his wife spent nearly every weekend babysitting her irresponsible sister’s baby.

What began as just helping out slowly turned into a strain on their own family time.

AITAH for not wanting babysitting SIL’s baby My sister-in-law had a baby four months ago. My wife has had the baby almost every single weekend since the first weekend after he was born.

He doesn’t exactly approve of how his sister-in-law is spending her time.

Meanwhile, my sister-in-law goes out and parties and gets with random guys. I told my wife it’s getting a little bit ridiculous, considering it’s our only days off together.

He’s starting to feel like it’s putting a strain on their own family.

I also told her that I feel like it’s getting in the way of our own relationship. Not to mention, our son has just started travel baseball back up again.

Adding in babysitting to the mix doesn’t really work for him.

That means we will be having to bring the baby around with us to that as well. AITA for stating that I feel like our own family should come first?

It stopped feeling like a favor and started feeling like a responsibility.

What did Reddit make of this?

This entitled behavior needs to be nipped in the bud as soon as possible.

Sensible limits are essential here.

You can only cover for someone else’s bad behavior for so long.

This family has already done their due diligence here.

Helping family is one thing, but putting your own on pause is another.

Weekends are meant to be shared, not subcontracted.

