Tech Support Employee Easily Repairs A Customer’s Printer After Simply Reading Instructions, And The Customer Gives Them Way Too Much Credit As A Result

“Have you plugged it in?” is a phrase computer tech customer service workers find themselves asking a lot. Many issues people have with technology are only issues if you aren’t using common sense.

Being able to read makes me a tech support wizard! Just been out on a customer’s site doing a repair. Completely routine job, went fine, nothing exciting. After completing the repair, I was told to go to the office so we could complete the paperwork for the job (because my boss likes to get paid for the work we do).

I knocked on the door, “Yeah, come on in mate, grab a seat.” The office was not exactly overstocked with chairs (two in fact, one for each desk), so I had to walk past old mate standing at the photocopier (actually a printer/scanner/copier/fax). As I walked past, I glanced down at the screen to see an error message: “Open door A, clear paper jam.” Complete with a pretty animation showing door A opening. So I sat there, aimlessly browsing my phone while old mate muttered to himself. After a minute or two, he apologized for the delay, but he was having problems with the photocopier.

Looking up from my phone, I noticed a label on the end of the machine that said “Door A”, which corresponded with the animation I’d seen earlier.

Feeling brave, I suggested that he try opening Door A, perhaps using what appeared to be a latch handle next to the “Door A” label. When he looked at me blankly, I helpfully pointed at said latch handle. Lo and behold, Door A duly opened. Old mate was standing there with a stunned. “Now what do I do?” expression on his face, so I stood up and looked behind door A. There was a piece of wrinkled up paper plainly visible, so I suggested he try removing it, then close door A.

Following my suggestions, the instant door A clicked shut the machine sprang to life, spitting out about 30 sheets of paper. “Thanks mate, you’re a wizard. I can’t understand these super-dooper complicated contraptions!” Mate, even if you can’t read — it’s got an animation showing you what do do!

Imagine how much money companies waste on laziness and ignorance.

