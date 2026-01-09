Impatient Woman Started Loading Her Groceries Before A Customer Was Done Unloading Hers, So She Took Her Sweet Time At The Checkout

Patience is a virtue.

This woman was still unloading her cart full of groceries at the register when an older woman jumped in.

Read the sweet revenge story below.

Start putting your groceries on the belt behind mine while I still have half a cart to unload? I hope you’re not in a rush… An elderly person at the supermarket pretended not to see that I was still unloading my cart and just started putting her stuff on the belt. I told her, “Excuse me, I’m not done.” She muttered something, but didn’t remove her stuff, just pulled it back while the belt was moving. So I proceeded to put the rest of my items on one by one, slowly spreading them on the belt. The belt kept moving, and she had to keep pulling her items back.

This woman knew how to take her time.

I made small talk with the cashier. I paid in cash (usually I use a card because it’s faster, but I guess not today). I took my time bagging my groceries (can’t have anything crushed in the bag, now, can I?). I made eye contact with the impatient elder as I left and gave her a little smile. She was fuming. I swear, boomers only have two speeds when shopping: snail pace when they’re blocking other people for no reason, and lightning-fast when they’re ready to be served and they’re not even first in line. Toddlers are more self-aware.

And that’s how you teach an old person the value of patience.

