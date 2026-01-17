Indian Man Recently Became A Canadian Citizen, But His Old Friend Kept Calling Him A “Fake Canadian” So Got Hurt And Confronted Him

Friendships should support growth and respect boundaries.

This man recently became a Canadian citizen.

But his old school friend kept teasing him about being a “fake Canadian.”

Now, he’s wondering if confronting the friend and stepping back from the friendship was the right choice.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my friend out after he kept calling me a “fake Canadian”? I (mid-20s M) recently became a Canadian citizen. I’m Indian, grew up in Dubai, and then moved to Canada for university. I have been working there for about 6 years. I still am happy to be born an Indian, but I also feel proud and grateful to be Canadian now. I love Canada and its people a lot.

This man was described as a “fake Canadian” by his friend.

I came back to Dubai to visit my dad. One of my old school friends, let’s call him Arjun, still lives here. When I texted Arjun the news that I’d finally gotten my citizenship, his first reply was, “You’re a fake Canadian.” I was surprised, but replied jokingly and brushed it off.

He asked Arjun why he kept saying it.

When we met up in person a few days later, he brought it up again. He was smiling and saying, “You’re still a fake Canadian.” This time, I pushed back and asked why he kept saying that. He told me I’m “still just Indian” and that Canada is “not safe” and “a waste.” So, in his mind, I can’t really be Canadian.

He was hurt because he supported Arjun in school, but he couldn’t do the same for him now.

I told him I agree I’m Indian and I’m proud of that. But I’ve lived in Canada for years, paid taxes, followed the laws, and genuinely love the country. Being from India does not make me not Canadian at all. This really stung because, back in school, when he was failing a lot of classes, I was the one constantly encouraging him. And telling him he could do better.

Now, he’s wondering if Arjun is a true friend.

Now, he has a stable job, and I’ve always been happy for him. I’m wondering if I overreacted and made too big a deal out of a “joke.” I am even wondering if he is my real friend, because I wouldn’t have done that to him. So, AITA for calling my friend out for calling me a “fake Canadian?” And then pulling back from the friendship when he kept dismissing my feelings?

Not all jokes are funny. Some can be offensive.

