Insecure Stepbrother Wants His Sibling To Drop A Song From His Setlist Because His Girlfriend’s Loves It Too Much, But They Refused To Give In To The Bizarre Request

Some step-siblings can be really annoying and entitled and this story is a proof of that!

This kid shares how his step-brother didn’t want him to play his opening music in his band’s performances!

Find out why he made this weird request.

AITA for refusing to drop a song from my bands setlist? I’m (21m) in a band with my roommates(25f, 26f, 27f). It’s a pretty cool setup, it makes band practices easy. We play pretty much all original songs at our gigs with only one cover.

The band opens with a cool track!

Technically, its 2 separate songs but the first song is an intro to the second. The covers are Intruder and Oh Pretty Woman by Van Halen and we play those at the start of each show. We do it that way because intruder is an instrumental and it has a bunch of random noise in it and we drag it out a little bit. Then, right when people are just about to start booing, we transition into Oh Pretty Woman. We do that because we think its awesome as an opener.

UH OH…

We did a gig at a local festival and we opened our set with intruder and oh pretty woman. We had the lights queued up for the show, too. After the show, my step brother(22m) pulled me aside and accused me of trying to steal his girlfriend(22f) because apparently, Oh Pretty Woman is his girlfriends favorite song.

This is where it gets bad!

I explained that it wasn’t anything like that and that the only reason we played that song is because we think that Oh Pretty Woman, along with Intruder work great as opening songs. He asked if we could drop oh pretty Woman from our set because he doesn’t like how much his girlfriend loves that song but I said no.

That’s so MEAN!

Oh Pretty Woman a song that all of us really like, and it just sounds good when we play it. He called me a **** and stormed off and he didn’t talk to me for the rest of the day. Now I’m wondering if I should just drop it to keep the peace. AITA for refusing to drop a song from my bands setlist?

GEEZ! That sounds like some trouble!

Why would the step-brother make this about himself?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the stepbrother isn’t paying the bills so he doesn’t get to make any choices!

This user knows the band needs to agree to the changes as well!

This user thinks the stepbrother is being really weird!

Exactly! This user suggests communicating with the stepbrother.

This user thinks this band needs better audience!

Someone’s being really stupid here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.