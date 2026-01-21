Vice Principal Claimed Her Laptop Was “Possessed,” So An IT Employee Eventually Solved What Was Creating The Mysterious Ghost Touches

How would you react if your computer felt like it’s suddenly being “possessed?” Lol.

The following story involves an IT employee for a school district.

A middle school vice principal called him in a panic, saying her computer was being “possessed.”

He looked into it and eventually found out what was causing the random ghost touches.

Let’s take a closer look!

“My computer is possessed!” I work for a school district. I get a panicked call from our middle school vice principal. She says that her laptop is trying to take screenshots and type random things. She says it is going crazy, but it is only happening in her office. If she leaves her office it is fine. It is not possessed. It is not taking screenshots.

This employee tried to figure out what was wrong with the vice principal’s laptop.

Everything is great. She comes back to her office and it is possessed again. I remote in, and I see the Snip-it tool popping up. The screen is jumpy. She opens up a Google Doc and it is typing random characters and adding new lines every second. I cannot figure it out. It seems like she has a puppy in the office and put peanut butter on her keyboard.

He learned that a wireless keyboard and mouse were connected to the laptop.

I go over there to get my eyes on it. I see that she has a wireless keyboard and mouse USB in the laptop. There is no keyboard or mouse on the desk. I ask where the keyboard and mouse are, and she says they are still in her bag.

It was these accessories that were doing the random key presses.

She pulls them out of the bag, and the keyboard is still on. Being in the bag and leaned up against her desk, random keys were being pressed. When she left her office, it would disconnect. When she came back in, it would reconnect and go crazy.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user says it’s pretty common.

Here’s another funny story.

A computer engineer speaks up.

Finally, short and simple.

Turns out, the ghost touch was from accessories that were never disconnected.

