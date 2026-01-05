January 5, 2026 at 10:55 am

‘It has been the #1 conversation starter I’ve ever had.’ – Weck Jars Are The Latest Big Hit On TikTok

by Matthew Gilligan

people drinking out of jars

As you are well aware, trends come and go for just about EVERYTHING…and that includes what we drink our beverages out of!

Folks have been posting videos on TikTok and showing off their Weck jars, which are German products that have become trendy for folks who love their matchas and lattes.

One TikTokker showed off her Weck jar collection in a viral TikTok video.

@matchagirlie1

I love my matcha in weck jar ✨🍓🫙 I get so many questions about the size of the weck jars i use so hope this helps ✨ . . . #weckjars #weckjar #jar #jars #matchajar #cups #cutecups #jarcups #matcha #matchasamurai #matchalover#matchatok #matchatiktok #swedentok #matchagirl

♬ Chest Pain (I Love) – Malcolm Todd

A woman named Skye showed viewers she got a six-pack of Weck jars and she seemed pretty happy about it!

In the caption, she wrote, “Been obsessed with these jars on #matchatok for a while and now I have some of my own. Absolutely perfect for Matcha.”

@bluebannister

Been obsessed with these jars on #matchatok for awhile and now i have some of my own🙌🏽🫶🏽🌟🤎 Absolutely perfect for Matcha🍵👏🏽✨🌟 #weckjar #weckjars #matcha #matchalatte #matcharecommendations #matcharecs #matcharecipe #matchareview #matchatutorial #homecafe #makeadrink #ippodotea #marukyukoyamaen #matchatok

♬ In the Mood – Glenn Miller

A woman named Kayleigh wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Ever since I started carrying my latte in a Weck jar, it has been the #1 conversation starter I’ve ever had.”

@kayleighhenniger

People love the jar coffee #latte #coffee #coffeetiktok #conversationstarters #espresso #latterecipe #ootd #girl #love #creator #creatorsearchinsights

♬ Labor Of Love – Theodore Shapiro

But this TikTokker doesn’t get all the hype.

She asked why she would have to get a Weck jar, “when I can drink out of this big Mason jar?”

She asked in the video’s caption, “Am I missing something here?”

@hehesamgirl

am i missing something here?? #amazonfinds #weckjars #coffeeathome #relatable #smallcreator #fypシ

♬ original sound – hehesamgirl

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.37.00 PM It has been the #1 conversation starter Ive ever had. Weck Jars Are The Latest Big Hit On TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.37.34 PM It has been the #1 conversation starter Ive ever had. Weck Jars Are The Latest Big Hit On TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 21 at 2.37.58 PM It has been the #1 conversation starter Ive ever had. Weck Jars Are The Latest Big Hit On TikTok

Are Weck jars the new Stanley Cups?

