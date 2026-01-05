‘It has been the #1 conversation starter I’ve ever had.’ – Weck Jars Are The Latest Big Hit On TikTok

As you are well aware, trends come and go for just about EVERYTHING…and that includes what we drink our beverages out of!

Folks have been posting videos on TikTok and showing off their Weck jars, which are German products that have become trendy for folks who love their matchas and lattes.

One TikTokker showed off her Weck jar collection in a viral TikTok video.

A woman named Skye showed viewers she got a six-pack of Weck jars and she seemed pretty happy about it!

In the caption, she wrote, “Been obsessed with these jars on #matchatok for a while and now I have some of my own. Absolutely perfect for Matcha.”

A woman named Kayleigh wrote in her video’s text overlay, “Ever since I started carrying my latte in a Weck jar, it has been the #1 conversation starter I’ve ever had.”

But this TikTokker doesn’t get all the hype.

She asked why she would have to get a Weck jar, “when I can drink out of this big Mason jar?”

She asked in the video’s caption, “Am I missing something here?”

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person wasn’t impressed.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Are Weck jars the new Stanley Cups?

