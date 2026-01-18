Lab Worker Endures Constant Policing From Her Team Lead, So On Her Birthday She And A Coworker Chilled For Hours To Get Overtime Pay

Power tripping supervisors tend to take pleasure in other people’s misery. Fortunately for their underlings, this arrogance sometimes makes work life better.

“Lead” supervisor gets mad that coworker and I used our paid break to eat. I work in a lab that employs a LOT of people nationwide. We get a lot of cases from doctors and hospitals all across the country everyday to run tests they order. Because of the sheet amount of cases we get daily we have a lot of quality control (QC) that needs to be done by the end of the week.

If it doesn’t get done by Saturday night, we have to do a rotation every week to finish it. My actual supervisor said “We have to stay 4-6 hours OR until everything is done”. There’s this cynical, old woman who works in my department. She’s a massive pain in our butt and sends endless amounts of emails a day about fixing things that aren’t broken, doing something wrong even though we follow her directions, all while she’s doing none of her own work. She also happens to be the “Lead” of our department even though she never sees any of us because she’s in the back office, not in the actual lab. She works third shift. Today is my rotation.

It just so happens to be my birthday weekend (my birthday was Friday) and my coworker who I’m doing the rotation with brought breakfast burritos for the two of us.

Thankfully there wasn’t a lot of work last week and there was minimal QC to do. After we stayed for an hour and were 80% done with our work we took a paid 15 minute break. 16 minutes later we come back into the lab and she starts yelling at us because we went over our time, and she leaves the lab and calls our manager who basically said it doesn’t matter since we’re still getting the work done. Old Woman comes back and says that we can’t leave until the work is done (even though she’ll be leaving in about an hour). Okay then.

We finish all of our work about 10 minutes after we came back from break. Since we’re still on the clock we’re deciding to stay for the entire 6 hours doing mindless work (cleaning already sanitized stations, deleting emails, dusting keyboards, changing pens, etc). It will cost the company about $300 more (bc of OT pay) on our paychecks. All because we were one minute over. Like I said, this might not be as exciting as other posts on here, but this is the first time this overworked and underpaid oncology lab worker is doing something like this.

