Light-Footed Man Was Told To Be More Quiet, So He Stopped Talking At Work And Ended Up Unintentionally Jump-Scaring People Instead

Some people just naturally sneak up on you.

This man has always been a quiet walker, so he learned to be talkative so as not to scare people. But his boss wanted him to be less chatty, so he ended up scaring a bunch of people unintentionally.

You want me to be quiet? Okay. (With Fallout) Ever since I was little, I was quiet. This was mainly due to having terrible older siblings, so I learned to walk silently. I have tried to make myself plop my feet so as not to scare people, but I’ve been known to walk extremely silently. Please note, I am a 300+ lbs, 5’10” person with a huge beer belly. So I couldn’t hide even if I wanted to, since I usually wear black in a red vest. Since I am so silent, I have become loud (very vocal) so as not to scare people and let people know I am in the area. I talk to myself, sing songs, talk to everyone passing by, etc. I do my best to be friendly even though I’m socially drained every day, and would rather stay inside for that month. Regardless, I am a very loud person. A regular customer apparently did not like it, since I was a very loud person and asked me to be quiet. I apologized and toned everything down but my supervisor has also complained to. I was asked to become less loud. Okay.

Since then, I have scared a lot of people, ranging from customers to my very own supervisor. I usually greet people 5-10 feet away from them so as to not get too close. Most of them I have even made eye contact with and still scare them. Essentially, giving jump scares to everyone, and people complained I wasn’t in my department. Almost everyone I have joked with by stating I need a bell. Last week, I decided one week of torture was good enough. It was time to go ahead and stop being a gremlin. As much as I enjoy scaring people who are taller than me, I was probably creating an unsafe work environment.

So I decided to make three rules to make things better. No big blowout, no real problems, just making an adult decision. 1: Try to greet everyone from the end of the aisle, so as to avoid scaring them too much. 2: If I somehow sneak up on them, take several steps back, so as to give them even more space. 3: Tell your coworkers you are going behind them at any point in time.

I have followed each one to the letter and have gotten fewer jump scares from customers. The fellow supervisors and coworkers are another story. I have actually gotten more jump scares from them than when I was silent. For example, I came around a corner and I stopped to see a supervisor helping a cashier. I said, I was coming behind them and they both jumped. The supervisor even screamed a little. Unfortunately, no one else has joined me in on trying to scare the supervisors. I told maybe one or two people about it but they just put it off as workplace antics.

