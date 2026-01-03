Man Agrees To Help Friend With Her New Skincare Business, But The More She Expects Him To Help, The More He No Longer Wants To

Imagine having a friend who decides to start a small business. Would you be willing to help them for free as often as they needed help, or would you expect some sort of payment or advance notice when they needed help?

AITA for refusing to keep helping my friend with her side hustle after she kept taking advantage of me? So I have a long-time friend Rosa 27F. We’re not related, not dating, not coworkers just friends who’ve known each other for years. Recently she started a small side hustle selling handmade skincare products. I was genuinely proud of her. At first, she asked if I could help her with occasional tasks like taking photos of her products, carrying boxes to her car, or helping set up her table at local pop-up markets.

I said yes because we’re friends and it didn’t seem like a big deal at first.

But it quickly became a big deal.

But then it became a pattern. Every weekend she’d need me for something: – Can you come early and help me rearrange my display? – Can you stay another hour? I’m behind. – Can you deliver this order? You drive faster than me. – Can you watch my booth while I go ‘network’?” (She’d disappear for 45 minutes.)

She never offered payment or even lunch. She’d just laugh and say, You’re such a lifesaver, like that was enough. One night she texted me at 10 PM saying: Be at my place by 7 AM. Big market tomorrow. I need your help. Not asking. Telling. I replied: I can’t tomorrow. I already have plans.

She immediately called, annoyed, saying she was counting on me and it was unfair of me to back out. I reminded her I never agreed to anything. She said, You know I’m building something. Real friends support each other. The next day she sent a long message calling me selfish, inconsistent, and unsupportive of women trying to better themselves. She added, If I blow this market because you bailed, that’s on you.

At that point I’d had enough. I told her I’m done helping with the business entirely. I said friendship shouldn’t feel like unpaid labor, and if she needs an assistant, she should hire one. She left me on read and later posted a vague story about people who pretend to support you until it’s inconvenient. Some mutual friends think I should’ve been more patient because she’s stressed and trying to grow a small business. Others think she was basically using me for free work. AITA for stepping back?

