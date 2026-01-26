Technology can sometimes confuse even experienced users.

In this story, an IT specialist received a call from a woman who couldn’t log into her computer after a VPN update.

She said she kept getting a “smart card cannot be used” error.

So he tried to troubleshoot and found out that the cause of the problem is a simple keyboard key.

Your update messed up my computer!! I received a call. The user stated that ever since IT implemented the new VPN, every time her computer locks, she needs to restart the computer to log in. She gave me the error message “smart card cannot be used,” which sounded familiar. I looked through footprints just to make sure.

Then, it became clear that this message only appears when you leave the PIN field blank. I said, “Ma’am, do you have Num Lock on?” She said no. I said, “Hit Num Lock and try it again.” And voila, she was able to log in again.

The user didn’t think it was because of the Num Lock.

Now, I’ve had plenty of calls about Num Lock before. But this one had me confused because she claimed it only happened when the computer locked. It did not happen when she initially logged in. Then, she comes out and says, “I never thought about Num Lock. When I first log in, I use the numbers above the letters on the top row.” Cue facepalm.

Just when you think Num Lock has very little purpose, it causes a huge computer problem!

