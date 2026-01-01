Grieving Son Lost His Mother And Chose To Spend Christmas Day Alone, But He Was Pressured When His Girlfriend Refused To Respect His Boundaries

Grief doesn’t follow holiday schedules or traditions.

This man lost his mother and decided to spend Christmas Day alone to grieve.

But his girlfriend insisted he shouldn’t be alone and forced him to attend her family’s gathering instead.

AITAH for spending Christmas day on my own? Normally, for Christmas, I go to my mum’s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. My girlfriend goes to her parents. Then, we meet back up on Boxing Day.

This year, my mum passed away. It’s obviously been hard for me to deal with. My girlfriend has invited me to her parents’ for Christmas. I thanked her for the invite. I explained that I just want to spend it on my own this year.

I said I’ll come over in the evening and stay the night. I said that for the morning and afternoon, I just want to be on my own. I said I’ll be spending it watching some shows I used to watch with my mum at Christmas. I’ll also be playing some new video games, as my mum used to enjoy watching me play.

She said I was being ridiculous. She said that I shouldn’t be spending Christmas on my own. I told her it’s what I want for this year. I said it’s going to be a hard day for me. She said again that I should be coming to hers.

I told her I’d be coming over in the evening. I said I would not be coming for the rest of the day. She still wouldn’t listen. She said I should be accepting her invite. She said I should be spending Christmas with her.

I told her to drop it. I said I’ve already explained multiple times why I’m spending the day on my own. She said I shouldn’t be snapping at her. I said she should be listening to what I’m telling her. AITA for spending Christmas Day on my own?

You can’t force someone who’s mourning to celebrate a holiday the way you want to.

