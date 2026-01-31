Man Complimented His Wife’s Beauty After Years Of Marriage, But He Accidentally Hurt Her Feelings By Pointing Out She Looked Her Age

Compliments don’t always land the way they’re intended.

This man adored his wife and genuinely believed she was more beautiful than ever.

But her habit of comparing herself to other women led to a blunt comment that struck a nerve.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my menopausal wife that she looks like she’s 50 years old? I’m (53M) most likely the jerk here. I think my wife (53F) is gorgeous. I think she looks more beautiful now than the day I married her. We’ve been privileged that we have money. So we’ve been able to take care of our health. She’s in good shape. She gets a lot of compliments.

This man noticed his wife often put down other women behind their backs.

But the annoying thing is recently she keeps putting down other women’s looks behind their backs. She will pick at every perceived flaw. She talks about how she’s more beautiful. She talks about how she looks younger than other women. I have told her it’s not nice. She said she’s just being honest. As I said before, I think my wife is gorgeous. She also has wrinkles and age spots. She’s 53.

They ran into one of his former colleagues.

One day, my wife and I ran into a former colleague of mine. She is a woman in her 30s. As soon as we reached home, my wife was talking about how she’s more beautiful. She said she looks younger than the colleague. I told my wife that I think she’s more beautiful than the colleague. I told her she looks like a 50-year-old woman.

His wife was shocked by his comment.

My wife looked shattered. She started saying that she’s going through menopause. She said her body is breaking down. I told her I think she’s beautiful and slim. I tried to hug her. She moved away. She asked why I would want to seduce an old woman. She then got angry. She said in a crude way maybe I’m having relations with my former colleague.

Now, she’s accusing him of having a relationship with a younger woman.

Out of the blue, she said that maybe I’m having relations with a woman in her 20s. Then, even more out of the blue, she said she’s white. She said I’m not. She said that’s why she looks much older than me. I asked her where that came from. She started crying. She said I’m shaming her for aging. She’s been really upset ever since. Am I the jerk?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Some women couldn’t take honest opinions about them.

