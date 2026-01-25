Driver Delivered To A Teenager Who Accidentally Gave Him A Huge Tip, So He Decided To Do The Right Thing And Be Honest

Pizza deliveries can come with some unexpected surprises.

This pizza delivery guy delivered to a teenager who told him to “keep the change.”

He realized soon after that the tip was even bigger than the total cost of the pizza.

Kid tried to tip me $34 and I didn’t let him. Today, I took a really funny order. At first, I thought it was a prank order. The delivery remarks said, “I want my pizza boneless!” When I got to the door, a good-humored looking 15-year-old answered.

This pizza delivery guy handed the pizza and took the money.

I said, “Sorry, all of our pizzas have bones.” I said, “It turns out that the Better Ingredients were people all along.” He laughed. I read him his order and his total of $26.30. He handed me the money. I handed him the pizza and asked if he needed any change.

He immediately realized he had been given $60.

He flippantly waved and said, “No, it’s a tip, keep it.”. When I was walking away, I realized the kid gave me sixty dollars. Since the kid’s parents were home, I didn’t want him to get in trouble. I turned around and knocked again.

He told the kid’s dad about the situation.

An older guy, his dad, answered the door. I said, “Hey, normally I would never turn down a tip.” I said he gave me at least twice what the pizza cost. I held up the three $20 bills. I told him I couldn’t in good conscience take a 120% tip without questioning if it was an accident.

He received a total of $19 in tips for being honest.

He took back one of the $20 bills and was basically in awe that I was so honest. He asked my name. He shook my hand. He gave me an extra $5. This made the final tip $19 plus a customer for life.

Honesty might not pay the most, but it definitely brings surprising rewards.

