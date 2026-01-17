Man Discovered His Girlfriend Used AI To Answer His Vulnerable Text, So He Finally Saw How Little She Cared About Him

Every long-term relationship hits rough patches, but effort is usually the difference between repairing things or watching them fall apart.

One man had been carrying the financial and emotional weight for years, but he didn’t expect the final blow to come through a text message.

Things shifted dramatically for him when he learned his girlfriend read his vulnerable text — and didn’t bother writing a response herself.

Aita for breaking up with my gf for using chat gpt We had been together for 6 years, and I haven’t been happy for a lot of them, and I have told her this many times. We built a house (I know, I know).

He was sure to put everything in her name, which was sort of the problem.

Nothing is in her name. I have been pretty much paying for everything—taxes, mortgage (she’s not on those so I get it, they are mine), but also utilities, groceries, bought her another vehicle, and often fill her vehicle with gas. She might send me money once a month to repay me, but honestly it’s minuscule.

It wasn’t that she didn’t have money — she just spent it on frivolous things.

She’s constantly going for massages, facials, other skin work, and other random stuff too. I brought up how it’s not fair that she gets to go do all this stuff for herself but never has money to help with the house or living expenses.

So when he sent her a vulnerable text about his feelings, that’s when the final blow came.

I sent a detailed text saying what I was feeling and going through everything. She sent a very short, odd, and “diffusing” text. Well, it turns out she just plugged my text into ChatGPT and asked for a response. When I found out, I basically lost it and told her to get her things and get out now.

To him, this was emblematic of all the problems they’ve been facing up to this point.

My reasoning is: after six years, you don’t care at all about me, our relationship, or anything enough to take two minutes and apply a little effort and actually respond yourself. I’m feeling bad and think I overreacted, but I don’t know. Did I? AITA?

He wasn’t wrong for expecting a little sincerity after six years.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees this girlfriend is likely in this relationship for all the wrong reasons.

If anything, this reaction was a long time coming.

This most certainly isn’t the behavior of a girlfriend who’s invested in the relationship.

At the end of the day, this breakup might be for the best.

He didn’t end the relationship over a text response. He ended it because the text revealed the truth he’d been avoiding

If she couldn’t give him even two minutes of genuine effort, she wasn’t a worthy partner.

