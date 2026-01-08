Homeowner Gets Annoyed By The Endless Poolside Screaming Of The Neighbor’s Kids, So He Wants To Tell The Parents To Turn Down The Noise

It’s normal for kids to make noises, but squealing at high pitches can be a different story.

This man lives in a large apartment complex but can’t escape one family’s extremely noisy kids.

Their high-pitched squeals at the pool really put him on edge, especially with his ASD sensitivities.

Now, he’s wondering if leaving a polite note to their parents would be appropriate.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for wanting to complain about noisy neighbour kids I live in a building complex that has 5 buildings and over 500 residents. We share a common pool. Let me preface by saying I don’t care so much about noise from neighbours. It’s part and parcel of living in units.

Two small kids would squeal and make loud noises.

However, there is a family with 2 small kids that use the pool 2 to 3 times a day. They make noise that I swear could be heard kilometers away and would wake the dead. I’m not talking about general laughing or giggling. I am talking about the highest-pitch squealing you could ever imagine.

This man suffers from ASD, and these noises could feel uncomfortable to him.

These 2 kids, once outside in the pool area over a period of 2 hours, unleash bone-rattling squeals consistently. It gets to the point where even my noise-cancelling headsets are of no use. I suffer from ASD. Certain noises and sounds to me are like gunshots. They make me jump and put me on edge. Loud squeals are one.

He is thinking of writing the parents a note about this.

I am thinking about writing a not-so-rude note to inform the residents to perhaps try and curtail the high-pitch squeals as best they can. I am not saying the kids can’t make noise. But those constant squeals are just too much. Am I an jerk for doing this?

He thinks parents these days don’t care about disciplining their children.

In my day, if I was a kid and made that kind of noise, my parents or grandparents would have quickly pulled me up on it. It seems these days, parents just don’t notice it or care about anyone around. Thoughts?

Some noises can be tuned out, but others shake you to your core.

