Man Invited A Friend Over Late At Night Without Telling His Twin Sister, So She Confronted Him That She Felt Unsafe And Uncomfortable

This man brought a female friend home late at night without giving his twin sister a heads-up.

They watched a movie and made out, and his guest left at 1 am.

However, his sister felt blindsided and unsafe, so she confronted him about it.

AITA for not pre-warning my co-habiting twin sister about a last-minute, late-night guest? I (26M) live in my family home with my twin sister (26F). We are both adults, but we live under our family’s roof as it’s cheaper. Both my mum and grandma live abroad, so it’s just me and her currently in the house.

Yesterday evening, I met up with a friend (also F, for reference). I have known her for about 9 months. We met around 5:00 PM for drinks. At around 11:00 PM, I suggested we come back to my place to watch a movie. I did not text or ask my sister beforehand. I only texted to say I was on the way home.

I assumed a quick visit for a movie wouldn’t be an issue. We had also smoked a joint as well. My friend came back and we watched the movie. We did make out for a bit. She left at 1:00 AM.

My sister came into my room at 2:00 AM and asked if I brought a girl over. I said I did, but we didn’t do anything. I don’t feel comfortable doing anything more than just kissing. She said I was completely in the wrong for several reasons.

She felt I ruined her privacy by bringing an outsider into the house late at night without warning. She said this was disrespectful and violating in a shared home. She said she didn’t feel safe knowing a relatively new, unannounced female guest was present in the house in the middle of the night. She said they could’ve robbed us. She said I didn’t communicate any of this beforehand.

I told her I’m sorry. I said I should’ve warned her about the change of plan. I said I just wanted to watch a funny movie. Now, she is demanding that I tell our grandma about having this friend over. I can understand the male privilege I have in this circumstance. I understand not having the threat of physical violence happen against me. I am not in disagreement in terms of how I conducted myself poorly.

But I don’t get the need to have to tell my family about this. I personally don’t think my grandma needs to know. She is adamant that I tell her. AITA?

Even grown adults still need to follow house rules.

