Man Is Annoyed That His Roommate Is Noisy In The Middle Of The Night, So He Asks Him To Go To His Bedroom

Imagine waking up at 2am because your roommate is being noisy in your apartment living room. Would you put on some headphones or play some white noise and go back to sleep, or would you confront your roommate about the noise and tell him to knock it off?

In this story, one college boy takes the second approach, but his roommate thinks he’s being unreasonable.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA My roommate is waking me up at 2am being in the kitchen making food and watching movies in the living room We’re both in college and living together in an apartment. The walls are fairly thin so you can hear a good amount. This has happened three times now where I’m sleeping and I’m woken up to him and his girlfriend in the room over. My room is right next to the kitchen so I’m hearing a lot. The microwave closing and all that. The thing that really gets me the fact they’re making food, talking and watching a movie at 2am when I’m trying to sleep.

Texts turn into a middle of the night argument.

I text him asking him to lower the volume or just watch the movie in his room since he has a massive room. We go back and forth for a bit and he tells me I’m being stand offish because I want them to go into another room or be quiet. We end up talking in my room. I try to tell him that this is a little crazy because we both pay rent and I deserve to get a good night sleep. And he begins with saying “why are you yelling right now” when I was just talking in a stern tone.

Maybe they need to establish some quiet hours.

And he retorts saying that he pays rent too and he should be allowed to feel comfortable in his own home to watch movies and do whatnot. I explain that it is 2am. He tells me that I should have known he is a night owl and that I have known him for a very long time and should expect this. This problem hasn’t happened until now and we have been living together for over a year.

White noise might help.

He tells me that I should play some white noise to drain out the noise and that he does the same for me when I’m doing stuff when he naps. He also tells me that I do the same when he’s trying to sleep (being loud I guess) saying “you’re going to tell me that you have never been in the living room dumb late at night when I’m sleeping” and yes I have, but he always tells me he can’t hear me. I ask him many times if I’m ever too loud in general. I tell him that if he were to let me know that I’m being loud in the living room I would go straight to my room and do whatnot I’m doing in there.

Maybe this is what he’s saying.

He tells me that I’m saying that if one of us is sleeping nobody should be in the living room and I don’t know how to answer that to be honest. He tells me that I’m saying that for the remainder of time that we live there that if the white noises don’t work then he will stop being in the living room so late. I get that’s a solution but I feel like the entire conversation was so unnecessary. AITA?

The roommate is up way too late and being way too noisy. In the middle of the night, he needs to be respectful of his sleeping roommate and go to his own room.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

