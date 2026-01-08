Groom-To-Be Is Getting Married, But His In-Laws Invited A Lot Of People They Don’t Know

Weddings can cause drama if in-laws and relatives interfere.

This man and his wife-to-be are planning their wedding in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Their in-laws will be the ones to pay, so they invited a lot of people they don’t know.

Now, he wants to confront them and suggest uninviting these people.

Do you think this is a valid request? Read the full story below.

AITA for waiting to uninvite guests to our wedding? My in-laws are paying for our wedding in Chihuahua, MX. We have over 200 guests going, with only 60 of the 200 people being our direct family or friends. My in-law’s mom’s side of the family is chill. And I love them despite not knowing them too well.

However, her grandmother and aunt on the dad’s side went ahead and invited distant cousins, friends, and family we don’t even know. Now, we are in a situation where we are at capacity. And the aunt and grandmother are trying to control where our friends sit and with whom. I’m scheduled to go with my wife down to México early. I’m planning on discussing with her aunt and grandmother that her friends and distant cousins will be uninvited.

Why? Because it’s not their wedding. We are not their children. We have no idea who her aunt or dad’s cousins are. We are never going to know or be invited to those weddings or family events.

The aunt is planning on providing the blessed rings. But I feel like we shouldn’t be obligated to do whatever she wants with our wedding. It will for sure ruin my relationship with my wife’s dad’s side of the family. But at this point, with my wife finding out she’s pregnant, I don’t want to deal with them. Or pay for extra tables full of randoms.

Your wedding, your rules. In-laws don’t have a say. Period.

