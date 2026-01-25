Phone User Kept Receiving Calls For A Stranger Who Was Intentionally Giving Out His Phone Number, So He Sent A Message That Finally Made The Calls Stop Completely

There comes a point where politely correcting a mistake turns into realizing someone is doing it on purpose.

So, what would you do if strangers kept calling your phone asking for someone else, even after you repeatedly explained they had the wrong number?

Would you stop answering strange calls? Or would you come up with an “automated” response?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this scenario and makes it stop quickly after choosing the latter.

Here’s the story.

How I stopped someone from giving my number out. I have had my current phone number for about two years. For a while, I would often get phone calls and messages from all sorts of people asking for Tom. Despite all my efforts to tell Tom and his contacts that they had the wrong number, they wouldn’t listen.

Fed up, he found an effective way to make it stop.

Eventually, Tom started giving out my number to real estate agents and other businesses to annoy me. At this point, I got sick of this, so the next time someone called me asking for a Tom, I would message them back and tell them, “Hey, it’s Tom. Sorry, I can’t answer your call…” and then an absolutely WILD message. It took me sending this message twice to get several missed calls from someone I presume is Tom, who was quite upset with me. Then I never got anyone calling me looking for Tom again.

