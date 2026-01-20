Delivery Driver Received A Call From A Group Of Rowdy Friends Wanting Pizza, But Was Given The Best Tip Ever

Delivery people experience the strangest encounters ever.

This man took a chaotic call from a group of drunk friends placing a food order.

He wasn’t expecting any tips due to the chaos.

But suddenly, he found himself getting the cutest, most unexpected reward.

Let’s take a look!

I got to hold a 5 week old kitten on my last delivery last night.

I took the call for these people, and it took all the patience I had.

They were crammed in the back of an Uber.

Yay for not drunk driving, though!

They were all yelling over each other.