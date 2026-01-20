Delivery Driver Received A Call From A Group Of Rowdy Friends Wanting Pizza, But Was Given The Best Tip Ever
Delivery people experience the strangest encounters ever.
This man took a chaotic call from a group of drunk friends placing a food order.
He wasn’t expecting any tips due to the chaos.
But suddenly, he found himself getting the cutest, most unexpected reward.
Let’s take a look!
I got to hold a 5 week old kitten on my last delivery last night.
I took the call for these people, and it took all the patience I had.
They were crammed in the back of an Uber.
Yay for not drunk driving, though!
They were all yelling over each other.
This man wasn’t expecting any tips from the group.
Finally, the guy on the phone told them to shut up or they weren’t getting food.
He was able to place the order with me, lol.
Tips weren’t predictable last night.
So I was just like, I’m getting mileage and this is my last run.
A girl wrote $20 on the tip line, but said she couldn’t calculate properly.
I wasn’t expecting any tip because they were trashed.
The girl writes $20 in the tip line and gives me the receipt.
She says, “I can’t do math for the total, sorry.”
And tells her friend to bring me her cat.
He was given the cutest little kitten.
I’m like, why is she telling him to bring me a cat?!
Then, this tiny little black-and-white kitten with the cutest meow got put on my shoulder.
I’ve never smiled so much in my life.
I definitely hung around there for another few minutes.
It legit made my whole year.
Sometimes, the best tip comes with fur and a tiny meow.
