Son Skipped His Dad’s 50th Birthday Gathering, And Now He Wonders If He Was Wrong For Choosing His Wife And Baby’s Needs Instead

Family schedules don’t always line up perfectly.

This man and his family were being invited to his dad’s 50th birthday celebration.

As the next day is Thanksgiving Day and they will see them there, too, he is thinking of skipping the birthday.

He didn’t want to drag his pregnant wife and toddler to a late-night event that involved an hour-long drive each way.

Was this a good decision? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA – dads birthday party, thanksgiving the next day AITA for not going to my dad’s 50th bday tonight that’s 45 min away in my hometown? When we are driving an hour right back to the same area tomorrow for Thanksgiving? I have a 2-year-old and a wife who’s 30 weeks pregnant. Am I the jerk if I don’t go to my dad’s get together put on by my stepmom? When we are literally seeing them the next day at my grandparents’?

This man thinks it’s poor planning to have 2 separate celebrations.

To me it’s poor planning, even though today’s my dad’s actual 50th. Why can’t we have a celebration at Thanksgiving the next day? Mind you, we live 45 min away. I have seen them near my house shopping and they don’t come see my son or us, and they never swing by. They never come over unless we need a sitter and that’s been twice.

They have always been adjusting to everyone’s schedules.

It’s always us coming to everyone and it’s getting exhausting. It’s always a situation of walking on egg shells with my parents trying to not make them mad. But having my own family now, I’ve started not caring much and looking into my best interests for my 2-year-old and wife. Thoughts? I rambled out of frustration, hopefully I was clear enough. Lol.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

It’s his 50th, emphasizes this one.

Here’s a different perspective.

And lastly, this one makes sense, too.

Not every invite deserves a “yes.”

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.