Man Takes Driving Lesson The Day Of His Test, And Then He Pulled An Incredibly Hard Parking Trick With On Driving Instructor

Most people have to practice driving for awhile before they’re ready to take a driving test. I know I’d be stressed out if I had my one and only driving lesson on the same day as my driving test!

In this story, one man was in this exact situation, but he had natural skills when it came to driving.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

“I want you to park as close to the kerb as possible” This comes from my next door neighbour, Mike. 50 years ago he was learning to drive and it was the day of his driving test. His father bought him a driving lesson the morning of his test (his test was in the afternoon)

He did pretty well for his first driving lesson!

The instructor told Mike to change lanes and pull up to the kerb on the opposite side of the road in as few moves as he could. Mike does a handbrake turn and pulls up to the opposite kerb with six inches space between the cars on the opposite kerb. Mike passed his test and went onto become a racing driver.

Wow! I wasn’t expecting him to do that well on the first try!

