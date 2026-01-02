Guy Was On A Date In A Historical Museum, But A Woman Assumed He Was An Employee And He Couldn’t Convince Her Otherwise

Wearing lanyards is dangerous nowadays: the chances of you being mistaken for an employee increase exponentially.

A man shares how he was actually on a date in a historical museum when someone simply assumed he worked there just because of what he was wearing.

Let’s read the whole story.

The museum volunteer who very much misunderstood my outfit A few weeks ago I visited a small historical museum. It was cold, so I wore a maroon sweater and a lanyard… attached to my house keys. Apparently this EXACT combination equals “museum guide,” because halfway through the exhibits, a woman approaches. She immediately launches a 30-minute monologue about how she disagrees with one of the historical signs.

It was hard to get a word in.

I said “I don’t actually wor-” But she talks over me. She wants to know: who wrote the sign why it’s worded that way if I can have it changed whether she can “submit corrections”

This couldn’t go on any longer.

Finally I just blurt out: “Ma’am, I’m literally here on a date and we’re trying to read the dinosaur bone thing.” She stops talking. Looks at my date. Looks at me. Looks at the keys on my lanyard. Then says, in the coldest tone possible: “…Unprofessional.” AND WALKS AWAY.

Wow.

My date whispered, “Did we just get scolded by a museum busybody?” We laughed so hard we had to sit down.

It’s great that this only made their day better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Now that would be unprofessional!

The plot thickens.

Another reader shares an idea.

They actually should, to prevent fossil heists.

That would be funny.

It’s so funny that her conclusion was that he was still an employee.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.