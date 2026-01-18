Employee Worked In Middle Management At A Large And Generous Company, But He Watched Toxic Policies Drive Employees To Early Retirement

Company benefits only matter if employees are eligible to have them.

My employer pays a competitive wage, offers over the top pension/401K, Vacation/Sick, premium health insurance, rarely lays off. Yet the they can’t fill positions. The trick is, you have to get on full time to receive all this largess. If you were lucky enough to get on during good times, the average time to get a full time permanent gig was two years. Some were lucky enough to be hired full time immediately. They immediately started receiving benefits.

Currently, almost half the workforce are temps or part timers. They have no benefits and no hope of getting on full time. The environment is toxic for everyone, even the full timers. They spend all that money supposedly to maintain and retain a motivated and productive workforce. They sabotage their own efforts by treating rank and file employees as a liability and enemy.

Most of the employees are disaffected. This includes part timers, as well as the better compensated full timers. I am currently in middle management. I observe new employees receiving training and development. I then see the efforts wasted when they leave for a better job. I see longtime employees retire or quit. They can no longer stand the pressure.

The company is large and has a lot of money. It is making a lot of bad decisions when it comes to employee relations. They seem oblivious to the cost. I can’t wait to max out my retirement, so I can get the hell out of this crap show.

