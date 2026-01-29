Man Working At A Call Center Received A Call From A College Kid Needing Help Hiding A Parking Violation, So They Teamed Up And Came Up With A Clever Solution

Who never feared the consequences of their actions?

In today’s wholesome tale from a call center, a man shares how he helped a college student who was terrified that her mom would find out about her parking violation.

Luckily, the guy who answered could relate to her anxiety.

Let’s read the whole story.

College girl asks me how to hide a parking violation from her mother. I think anybody who was young once will feel this girl’s problem. Really quick details. I work at a university for a company that does their parking for them. I am a dispatcher that answers that help button you see on garage machines, and I take customer service calls after hours. The two players are Me, and the caller, who shall be referred to as Girl. Me: Hello, Parking Company, how may I help you? Girl: Hi, yes, I got a parking violation…. uhm….how can I make sure my mom doesn’t find out?

It wasn’t the moment for moral judgements.

Me: Well…. Is it her vehicle that has the violation? Girl: (sounding very very glum) Yes…I was driving it and I parked over the line without realizing it. Me: Okay, so if a violation is not paid within 24 hours of it being issued, we will get the vehicle owner info from the BMV/DMV and send a letter out with the violation information. Girl: So if it’s paid before then, she won’t find out? Me: Not unless she calls us and asks us to look up the vehicle or something like that.

The plot thickens, but he was ready to help.

Girl: Okay…uhm…what if I don’t have the money to pay it right now? Me: We don’t really care WHO pays the violation, as long as it is paid. Do you have a friend who could lend you money or pay it for you online? Girl (quiet for a moment as she thinks) I might… can I call you back? Me: Sure, let me give you my direct number (she had called the customer service line, and she had to hunt through prompts to get to me as it was after hours) So, she calls me back after about an hour, after finding a friend who will help her out.

She wanted to make sure everything would work according to her plan.

Me: (Same answer as the first time) Girl: Hi, it’s me again. I have a friend who can pay it for me. Now how do I actually pay it? Me: (thinks for a second on how to best help her, feeling a bit like a co-conspirator at this point) The easiest way is online, but as you said, you don’t want your mom to find out, I would recommend coming into the office and paying cash.

He helped her with her plan.

“If you pay with a card online or in office, the bank may not process the funds in time to stop the letter, and a similar issue might come from a check.” “If you come into the office, and pay in cash, the front desk reps can mark the citation as paid immediately.” Girl: Oh my god! Thank you so much, we will do that then! What time do you guys open tomorrow? Me: (gives time) Girl: Okay, we will be there as soon as you are open. Thank you again so much!

Me: No problem ma’am, you have a good night.

He could relate.

Slightly more wholesome tale than my other memorable calls. I still laugh about it today whenever something brings my mind back to it. The combination of worry over what to do and fear of her mothers wrath that came through in her voice was really something you had to be there to appreciate to its fullest.

At least she learned how to problem solve.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

A mom vents her frustration.

Just cut to the chase!

Wholesome, too.

It’s like her luck compensated for the parking violation.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.