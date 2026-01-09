Mom Noticed Her Boyfriend Was Taking Their Child To The Babysitter Without Telling Her, And Now She’s Nervous Because She Doesn’t Trust Her

Raising a child together means transparency, especially when safety is involved.

AITA For wanting to know when my child is with a babysitter? I (29F) have a child (1F) with my boyfriend (29). We work opposite shifts to cover childcare because it’s expensive where we live. We also share a car. My boyfriend has our daughter during the day while I work.

Normally, I don’t care what they do or where they go, as long as they’re safe and he’s there to pick me up after work. Lately, I’ve noticed he always has a diaper bag with him, and things she uses daily have been missing. She’s also been getting sick a lot.

I did some digging and found out he’s been taking her to a babysitter at least once a week, if not more, so he can “go to work.” I have no problem with that.

My issue is that he never once told me. He never mentioned he was dropping our daughter off with a friend of his. So if anything happened, I’d have no clue.

I don’t trust this person very much. She makes not-so-safe choices.

My boyfriend is saying I’m overreacting and that he doesn’t have to tell me every time she’s not with him. He says I should trust him and that he can’t be her father if he can’t do that. AITA for being mad at that?

