Mom-To-Be Is Looking Forward To A Low-Key Baby Shower, But Now She Has To Talk To Her Mother About Her Wild Invitation Sprees

AITA for not letting my parents invite their friends to my baby shower? I’m currently six months pregnant with twins and planning my baby shower. I’ve requested that no extra guests are invited – something that comes from past issues at my wedding. When planning our wedding, my husband and I limited the guest list to 100 people (fifty each) because of the venue size. I made it clear that if someone didn’t get an invite, they weren’t invited. My mom ignored this and invited a high school friend I’d only met twice. I told her I wasn’t okay with it, but she said it was too late to uninvite them.

I thought she had handled it when the friend skipped my bridal shower, but on my wedding day, my dad warned me the friend and her boyfriend were coming. I told him they couldn’t, and my dad agreed. But my mom waited until they were already seated to admit she had “messed up.” I told her they needed to leave, but she refused and said “don’t do this to me today.” I tried to walk away, but she wouldn’t leave me alone until my husband stepped in.

The next day, we had a second reception for people we couldn’t fit at the first, and she brought them again. We ignored them, and I chose not to confront her so I could enjoy the moment.

Fast forward to baby shower planning, and I visited my parents and used the opportunity to set boundaries. I told them that my husband and I went through the guest list together and that no one else could be invited. My dad agreed. My mom immediately became defensive, claiming the wedding incident was an “accident” and that I should let it go. I said I had a right to be upset and didn’t want a repeat. She walked away saying “I don’t need your negative energy.”

I reminded her how upsetting it was for me on my wedding day, how she refused to tell her friends the truth, and how my husband had to step in. She denied it all and insisted I should be grateful her friends wanted to celebrate with me. She stormed off to her room and slammed the door. I haven’t spoken to her since. My husband and best friend, who are helping me plan the shower, are both upset that she still refuses to acknowledge that she was wrong. I just want a baby shower without unwanted guests. AITA?

Her mom keeps overstepping, and she’s doing her best to cope with this without upsetting anyone or creating any unnecessary drama.

But it seems, at this point, that her mom is going to need to be upset for a little while, if this means that she’s going to actually be able to keep control of her guest list before it spirals out of control.

If her mom can’t control herself, she’s has to call her out – her own sanity and their future relationship depends on it.

This can’t go on.

