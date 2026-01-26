Mother Attended A Christmas Gathering But Her Nephew Was Sick, So Now She’s Debating Having A Conversation About Bringing Sick Kids To Meetups

When you have a young child, “just a cold” can suddenly feel like a much bigger deal.

So, what would you do if you showed up to a family Christmas gathering and found out that another child there had been sick for days? Would you just hope nothing comes of it? Or would you confront the parents and ask them to warn you next time?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and is leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s happened.

AITA for wanting conversation with brother- and sister-in law about not meeting up if their kids are ill? I have a young child. We went to a big family Christmas at my parents-in-law’s and were joined by my husband’s brother’s family. We found out when we got there that one of our nephews (young) hasn’t been feeling well for a few days with a cold. I’m all for family celebrations, especially at Christmas, but not at the cost of my family and my baby potentially getting ill.

She’s just trying to look out for their family.

I wish BILs family hadn’t come, or at the very least had told us so we could have made an informed decision about exposing ourselves. I didn’t say anything at the time, but would I be wrong if I had a conversation to establish that I’d rather not meet up when their kids are ill? I know kids are ill all the time, so is there any point? Just want to protect my family at the end of the day. AITA?

