Mother Planned A Special Christmas For Her Family, But She Felt Hurt When She Didn’t Receive Any Gift And Her Expensive Drinks Disappeared

Christmas can be exhausting when one person carries all the responsibilities.

In this story, a dedicated mother handled all aspects of the family’s Christmas celebrations.

While she wasn’t really expecting anything in return, she felt overlooked and deeply unappreciated.

AITA for throwing a fit for my kids stealing my drinks? I (50F) probably am the jerk here, but let me explain. I had a pretty awful Christmas. I think I psych myself out each year. Then, I am disappointed.

This woman did everything for Christmas.

I do everything. I decorate, bake, and make candy. I buy and wrap gifts for all four kids (21M, 20M, 18F, 15F). My husband (44M) hates Christmas. His parents died around the holidays. So, it really is all on me. This is if I want to make it special.

She reminded everyone about their parts.

Because my mom is sick, I did all her shopping, too. This was on top of a full-time job. I also somehow got in charge of the extended family gift exchange. So, I am stuck reminding people to draw their name. I remind them to make their list. I also help my elderly parents figure out the stupid app.

She didn’t get any gifts at all.

So, Christmas Eve comes… I make the traditional meal. We all open gifts. The kids are happy with their stuff, it seems. I honestly expected something, even homemade would have been awesome. Just something to show they thought of me. Something to show that I am seen and appreciated. Nothing.

The gift meant for her didn’t arrive.

After gifts, I said let’s play a game together or watch a movie. Nah. They all went to their rooms. I felt disappointed. But hey, they are kids. The next day is the extended family gift exchange. The person who had me ordered something. But it never came. So, I literally got no presents, except some expensive alcoholic drinks. I bought them myself as a treat. I let everyone know they were mine.

Now, she feels unloved and taken for granted.

Now, I am feeling sad. I honestly feel unloved. I know that probably makes me sound shallow. You do not give gifts to receive, but it is also the thought that counts. It really feels like not one person in this entire family thinks of me at all.

Even her expensive drinks were gone, so she lost it.

When I came home the day after Christmas, I saw something upsetting. I slept at my parents’ house. All the kids went home. I saw that almost all of my drinks were gone. And I just lost it. No one will admit to drinking them.

Her family thinks she’s being overly dramatic.

My kids and husband all think I am nuts. They think I am being dramatic. It just really hit different, though. It felt like the last straw. I felt like Clark Griswold when he ranted about his boss. So, AITA?

It would have been nice to feel remembered during Christmas.

