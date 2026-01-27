Mother Worked From Home And Often Left Laundry In Her Basket, But Her Son’s Boyfriend Got Upset When She Wouldn’t Fold Their Clothes Immediately

Household chores become extra complicated when family and roommates get involved.

AITAH for not folding my son’s boyfriend’s laundry? I (48F) am a single mom of two adult men (ages 20 and 24). My eldest’s boyfriend (21M) lives with us. My son and his boyfriend often do their laundry together. My son’s boyfriend prefers that their laundry be folded right out of the dryer. While I usually put mine back in my laundry basket and fold it in my room.

This woman often does her laundry in between breaks.

I work from home, so I do my laundry when I’m on a break and fold it when I’m on another break. I don’t really have the time to fold it right out of the dryer. If my laundry is still in the dryer when the boys need to put theirs in, my son’s boyfriend will fold my clothes and hang up my t-shirts. My skirts and dresses are put in a pile on the dryer, and I’m guessing he doesn’t know what to do with them.

She hates when her son’s boyfriend folds and hangs her clothes.

I hate when he does this because: 1. I don’t like my t-shirts hung up, which leads me to have to take extra time to unhang them. 2. I am picky about how I fold my clothes, so I have to refold everything anyway. I get that these are my problems, but still.

Her son’s boyfriend expects her to fold their clothes, too.

If I need the dryer and their clothes are in it, I just put it in their laundry basket because I’m short on time. Often, my son’s boyfriend will complain that I don’t fold their clothes for them when I need the dryer. He says, “I fold your laundry, you could at least return the favor.” I’ve explained that I’m usually short on time and I don’t even fold my own laundry right out of the dryer. But he still thinks it’s rude that I won’t do it.

He acts like she’s a jerk for doing all these.

He acts like I’m a jerk for putting his clothes in his hamper. They’ll sometimes leave their clothes in the dryer for a few days. So I don’t think it’s because he wants to avoid wrinkles. He just prefers to fold them right out of the dryer. AITA?

