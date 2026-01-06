Entitled Neighbor Towed A Deployed Marine’s Car Off His Brother’s Property, But Her Meddling Turned Into A Costly Mistake

There’s being observant, and then there’s being just plain intrusive.

One tenant was forced to deal with a nosy neighbor turned neighborhood watchdog who ran the street with an iron first.

But when the neighbor took it upon herself to tow a deployed Marine’s car from private property, she ignited the tenant’s fury and a bitter legal battle.

Read on for the full story.

Neighbour had my brother’s car towed, on OUR property Me (28), my neighbour (who from here on in will be referred to as Nosy Old Bat, NOB for short, and yes, she’s an entitled boomer), her husband (Nice Neighbour), my brother (mentioned rather than involved), and my grandmother. For some backstory: NOB and I both live in corner houses next to a busy street. I have lived in this house my entire life with my grandmother.

This isn’t just a passing annoyance — this neighbor has been building a misplaced sense of authority for years.

Finding work that’s disability-accommodating is a pain, especially when you have asthma. NOB used to watch me for a little bit when I was 6 until my aunt could pick me up to babysit me.

This apparently gave her the mindset that she can attempt to control my life and “tattle” on me to my grandmother.

This tenant has a good, communicative relationship with her grandmother.

Nowadays, my grandmother knows when I have company and if a friend parks in the driveway. I call or text her to let her know and ask when she’ll be home so I can tell my friend they need to move their car, unless Grandma tells me it’s fine and she’ll park on the side of the street. She does occasionally, even if there’s no one in the driveway.

But NOB still decides to meddle in their business.

A non-issue, right? Not to NOB. She’s been known to get up in my business, knock on my door, and demand to know who’s there and if I’m “doing the nasty” with those friends. But it’s infuriating when NOB asks this because she’s nosy as heck and thinks she practically owns the neighbourhood due to the corner houses. She makes calls on other people’s “behalves” constantly. We’re no different.

So here’s where their brother comes in.

Alright, so my little brother is a Marine and is currently deployed in Hawai‘i. His car has been on our property for a while now. This apparently gave her the idea to call a tow truck because it hasn’t been moved since he left it. It’s not even a terrible-looking car either.

NOB wasn’t a fan of this.

But I guess it ticked her off that it was sitting there because it was a car she “didn’t know.” My grandmother’s now-dead truck has been there longer, but NOB knows whose it is because she’s seen her drive it. This happened between the time my grandmother and I left for Costco and the time we got home.

That’s when NOB really crossed the line.

NOB called the towing company to tow my brother’s car because, in her batty old boomer logic, “it’s been there for over two weeks and is just sitting there.” On our property. Not hurting anything. Her husband, Nice Neighbour, as crotchety as he can be, was unaware his wife did this because he likely wasn’t home. He said he wasn’t sure when he talked to us.

The tenant and her grandmother then get the cops involved.

So now my grandmother has to call the police and the towing company to get the car back. She is rightfully furious, as am I, because this means another towing fee that was completely unnecessary. She can’t even get it until tomorrow because nothing is open.

Retrieving the car was a bit more difficult than expected.

She was met with voicemails saying the towing company wasn’t even open, which was bizarre before 7 p.m., but whatever. I don’t know the towing hours since we haven’t had to deal with that before.

This has made the tenant’s relationship with NOB even worse.

I absolutely hate NOB with a seething and unholy passion because this isn’t the first time she’s attempted this garbage. She’s done this to other neighbours because she thinks she can police the neighbourhood due to her corner house logic.

They’re now determined to make NOB pay for this.

I do not care how rude this makes me, but I will not be paying that towing fee, and I will not be letting my grandmother pay it. NOB will be paying that because it was none of her business to be nosing her old face into things. I don’t care if you’re old—you do not stick your nose into someone else’s business and life. Especially if the thing in question is on someone else’s property.

Even if it means taking legal action.

I will take this woman to court if she refuses to pay for this because she had no right to do it. I mean, what was my brother supposed to do? Be like, “Oh hey guys, it’s been two weeks, let me go back to my grandmother’s and drive my car around the block, I’ll be back on Monday with all the flights!” Yeah, as if his CO would allow that just because of NOB.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter has a good tip for dealing with the towing company.

What’s happening here is just plain theft.

This goes much deeper than NOB even realizes.

The tow company acted way out of line here.

She tried to play neighborhood police. Now she gets to meet actual consequences.

