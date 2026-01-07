New Construction Homeowner Calls To Have Her Garage Door Repaired While It’s Still Under Warranty, But It’s Obvious That She Caused The Problem

Imagine working in a construction related industry, and there’s a warranty where a homeowner can have repairs done for free within a certain period of time if the product or your installation work is faulty.

What would you do if you arrived to fix a problem that happened while the product was under warranty but it was obvious that the problem was caused by the customer’s mistake? Would you fix it anyway?

In this story, one garage door installation worker is in that exact situation, and it’s pretty ridiculous what happened.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Lady drove through her garage door and tried to claim it under warranty. I (50m) have been installing and repairing garage doors and openers. At this point,I know my Craft. I can usually tell what I am getting into when the call comes in. About 2 months ago I installed a door and opener on a new construction home. 6 weeks ago, the house sold to a woman about my age. I received a warranty call that the cable came off.

But it wasn’t a typical situation.

No problem, it usually means that it came down on something. Easy fix. I arrived on the job to the door hanging sideways. The giant bend in the bottom panel matched the shape of her hatchback. I pointed it out. She argued that it came off on its own.

He didn’t believe her.

Personally I don’t care, but I hate being lied to. So I fixed it to the best of my ability with 2 severely damaged panels. Yesterday I received a call from her claiming that the door is having issues closing. I pointed out the bends in the panels and how it’s binding the door.

She admitted what happened.

She swears that it happened before she drove through it. I smiled and asked if she just admitted driving through the door. She got mad and had me reprogram the opener.

It’s not fixed.

I told her if that didn’t work, it’s because of the panels. She assured me it wasn’t and it was now fixed. She just called me back to let me know it wasn’t working.

I’m trying to figure out how she managed to drive into her own garage door. Was she driving with her eyes closed?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares another story about a customer trying to get something repaired for free.

The customer is NOT always right!

Another person needs to get their garage door repaired.

This person admits to backing to their garage door!

Customers need to stop lying.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.